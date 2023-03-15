'We can and will keep our students safe': Beloit school district superintendent speaks out on racist behavior at basketball game

BELOIT (WKOW) — After alleged racist conduct at a recent boys' basketball game, Beloit School District officials said they are committed to protecting their students and preventing racist behavior.

Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II said in a letter sent to families the district is still investigating the alleged racial slurs and unsportsmanlike behavior. He said he's had "several conversations" with the Muskego-Norway School District and is meeting in person with the district next week.

He said the Muskego-Norway School District is cooperating, but the investigation will take time.

Garrison said he's taking this matter "very seriously" because "all students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment."

He said he believes "you cannot drive out hate with hate," but the district "will not allow" students to experience racist behavior. He said the district can't determine what another community will do or how it will choose to handle racism, but the Beloit school district will commit to the safety and well-being of its students.

Garrison said, "now more than ever, our community must commit to being anti-racist." One way the district will implement this is by meeting with student-athletes and coaches to determine how they will respond to racism, offensive statements and bigotry.

Garrison also lists four actions the district is implementing.

First, the school "can and will take immediate action" to keep people safe if their players or coaches experience racial slurs, biased statements, bigotry or other offensive statements.

Second, if there is any unsportsmanlike behavior, Beloit coaches can call a time out and speak with an official and request a WIAA-permitted penalty be given to fans, parents or spectators and have them removed from the game.

Third, the athletic director or administration should remind fans in attendance of "expected behavior."

Finally — if the behavior continues — a timeout will be called as they will not play in an "unsafe and hostile environment." When this happens, they will either load the buses and leave, or decide to postpone the game. If a decision can't be made, Beloit will "always air on leaving" for the sake of its students.

"I am reminded that we are much stronger together than apart," Garrison said. "I would like to again thank the community for their unwavering support during this time for our students and families."

You can read the full letter online.