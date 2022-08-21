'We can share our love and pain': Friends and families honor Ukraine's Independence Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friends and families met at Garner Park in Madison to honor Ukraine's Independence Day.
Ukraine's Independence Day is Wednesday, Aug. 24. But, in Madison, people are starting to celebrate early.
"Celebrating independence while the aggressor is shelling innocent civilians, and trying to take our independence away from us is very difficult. But we chose to celebrate so we can come together and also fundraise," Organizer Ruslana Westerlund said.
Westerlund calls the day "bittersweet" and said they are excited to be together to support each other.
"There are refugees now from Ukraine who have recently arrived and so this event is also for them," she said. "They can feel like this is their home as well, because they're very homesick."
Olga Daubs is another organizer, who is thinking of her family.
"As you know, there is a war in Ukraine. My parents are in Kharkiv still and they can't get out of there and situation there is very bad. So we're doing this events to raise money and sent up there," Daubs said.
For many organizers and attendees at Sunday's event, it's a day to bring attention back on the war in Ukraine.
"We're celebrating Madison Ukrainians and Ukrainians worldwide, and just having a special day, because there's a lot of scary stuff happening. So we want to celebrate and like feel like a community," attendee Nadja Nordstrom said.
Nordstrom said the support and community at the event is exciting.
"It feels really special to know that there are other Ukrainians here because for most of my life, I have not met other Ukrainians here in Madison," Nordstrom said.
But, she isn't the only one.
"It's really great to find other Ukrainians who live in Madison, and we can share our stories, we can share our love and pain," Olga Daubs said.
Nordstrom adds that it's important for people to know the war is still happening, and Ukrainians are still in danger.
"I feel like the media has gone silent a little bit about the war. Just stay involved if you can keep donating and keep paying attention," Nordstrom said.
"It's a day to think even more deeply about our country and our culture and all our families who are back there, and to be here for one another, because we miss our home, and we worry about it," Natalka Akulenko said.