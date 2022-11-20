'We cannot be broken': Transgender Day of Remembrance honors lives lost, spreads love

MADISON (WKOW) -- People of many faiths gathered at Temple Beth El in Madison Sunday to mark a very somber day: Transgender Day of Remembrance.
"This is the day we gather each year to remember the transgender people killed in that year," organizer Vica-Etta Steel said. "Each year, we have to keep doing this, and we've been doing it for decades now, and it doesn't stop."
Steel said this year's ceremony was especially emotional for many following news of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs Saturday that killed five people and injured 25 others.
"I was wrecked when I heard that," Steel said.
Despite the heartache, Steel said they would not stop advocating for those in the queer community.
"I will not be broken, and I cannot be broken, and we cannot be broken," Steel said.
To honor the memories of those who lost their lives in acts of hatred and violence, candles were lit during Sunday's ceremony. To prevent future hatred and violence, prayers were said and love was shared.
"This society so often teaches that we aren't supposed to be, but we are supposed to be. We belong in this world," Steel said.
Steel said they dream of a day where Transgender Day of Remembrance services are no longer needed.
"It's important that we somehow get this message out," Steel said. "That we can be together in this world."
Sunday's Transgender Day of Remembrance service at Temple Beth El was the second. Next year, Steel said they hope to hold it in another faith space to include even more voices and perspectives.