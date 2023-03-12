'We cannot duplicate what the dog can do for us': K-9 Axel honored during K-9 Veterans Day ceremony

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) — K-9s that provided invaluable service and protection to communities across Wisconsin were honored for their life’s work during a K-9 Veterans Day ceremony Sunday. One of the K-9s honored was K9 Axel.
Axel worked with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years. During that time, he assisted with over 680 cases, including 307 drug sniffs, 201 arrests and 84 track and searches, to name a few.
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said Axel and his handler set a gold standard in the community, winning several awards, including Rookie K-9 Handler of the Year and later, K-9 Handler of the Year.
K-9 Axel passed away this past fall.
Mabel Schumacher, project coordinator for the K-9 Veterans Day program, said dogs’ service goes way back and has evolved greatly over time.
“They were used back in early medieval times as protectors and carriers of cannons and that type of thing, and now, they're used in so many ways to help individuals go even beyond the technology,” Schumacher said.
She added many of dogs’ traits are irreplaceable.
“They have a scent ability and they have a searching ability that we can't duplicate,” Schumacher said. “We cannot duplicate what the dog can do for us.”
Because of their special traits and their dedication, she said honoring dogs like Axel is crucial.
“Dogs don't have a voice of their own, and what we have to do is speak for them. We have to let people know that they are bonded to us, and they love us with an unconditional love,” Schumacher said.
Schumacher said this is the ninth year K-9 Veterans Day has been observed in Wisconsin.