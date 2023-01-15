'We cannot forget him as the minister': Interfaith service starts the celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Wisconsin and across the country are honoring a civil rights leader whose perseverance and grace changed our country for the better forever.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. day but some ceremonies have already started. The Martin Luther King Coalition of Madison and Dane County hosted an interfaith service at the First Unitarian Society of Madison Sunday night to honor Dr. King's dream of social justice and equality.
"When it comes to this event, I want to do it with excellence," Annie Weatherby-Flowers with the King Coalition said. "He has been a significant person in my life. Not in history books, but in my life."
Weatherby-Flowers remembers listening to him speak as a child and writing his wife a letter after his assassination.
"He took care," Weatherby-Flowers said. "He advocated and spoke for social, economic, spiritual, all kinds of justice that we needed at that time and that we still need today. And so, this is a way to honor him, as the man of God, as the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King."
For Weatherby-Flowers, the only way to truly celebrate and honor Dr. King is to acknowledge him as the minister. Kelly Asprooth-Jackson, Co-Senior Minister at the First Unitarian Society also admires King's ministry.
"Dr. King was a person who was really happy to work in coalition with other faith leaders and other faith traditions,"Asprooth-Jackson said. "He called upon people of all goodwill to come together in the service of human freedom and work for justice. So, it makes sense to gather together in a religiously mixed multitude, and share from our own perspectives."
Weatherby-Flowers worked to have representation from Dane County's entire communities of faith. For her, the sect of religion that people subscribe to is not something that should divide them.
"[Dr. King] was a Baptist preacher, I'm a Pentecostal, but we come together on that one thing. The command to love others as ourselves," Weatherby-Flowers said.
For the First Unitarian Society, the King Coalition, and all in attendance, Sunday's celebration wasn't only to honor his work, but to remind one another that the work is not done.
"We'll be reminded of what a radical he was," Asprooth-Jackson said. "How radical his message still is, how clear of a mirror it holds up to the status quo and reminds us of how much of our world still needs to change in order for us to move towards real justice in our society."
"Unless we leave the legacy like he did, then we leave a void," Weatherby-Flowers said.
The King Coalition will also be hosting several events Monday, including a freedom song sing-in and a keynote speech from Dr. King's Goddaughter.