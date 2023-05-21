'We can't move forward if we can't look back': Civil War Living History Day takes students back in time

MILTON, Wis. (WKOW) — Students traveled back in time to the 1860s at the Milton House Museum Sunday during its Civil War Living History Day.
The event included over 20 learning stations to help students understand different parts of living in the 1860s, ranging from clothing, to food, to medicine.
Re-enactors--including civilians, soldiers and Abraham Lincoln--also helped bring history to life.
Keighton Klos, Executive Director of the Milton House Museum, said learning about the past helps us learn from our mistakes and grow into the future.
"We can't move forward if we can't look back, and hopefully learn from our mistakes, but also just understanding where we came from, where we're coming from and where we're going," Klos said.
Ryan Holbrook, a member of Milton's Historic Preservation Commission, said the real life experience Civil War Living History Day brings is what makes it so special.
"It's live, it's real, everything they touch is real," Holbrook said. "They get to come see stuff, touch stuff, ask questions, get answers, even sometimes they'll bring information to us and we learn things too."
The event has been happening for almost a decade, including virtually during the pandemic.