'We care and we're with them': How Metcalfe's Market is supporting Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- You won't find Russian vodka on the shelves at Metcalfe's Market because the store stopped selling it two weeks ago. Instead, Khor, a Ukrainian vodka, is on prominent display.
"We see these images of families being displaced, and it's heart wrenching," Tim Metcalfe, the store's co-owner and president, said. "So anything we can do, even if it's small … just sending them support, letting them know that we care and we're with them."
He said making the decision to sell a Ukrainian vodka sends a social and political message and is a way Americans can use their purchasing power to show their opposition to the war.
"Us as Americans have a fairly large voice in the world, and when things aren't right, I think we should express ourselves, and I think this is one way you can do that," he said.
Metcalfe said people seem excited that Metcalfe's Market is stocking Khor, but supply is still limited. Each of the store's Madison locations only has one case of the spirit, but Metcalfe said more is on the way.
And vodka isn't the only way the grocer is supporting Ukraine.
Starting Friday, customers can buy a paper sunflower for $1 or a real sunflower for $5. That money will go to World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals to people fleeing their homes in Ukraine.
"It's just an easy way to touch a family in need in Ukraine," Metcalfe said.
He said the partnership with World Central Kitchen also makes since because of how important food is in the store's mission.
"The expression of love for a lot of families is through food, you know, getting together as a family," Metcalfe said. "So as a grocer, we understand family, we understand, what it means to gather as a family. We're heartbroken here for the Ukrainian people. Our customers are heartbroken. So anything we can do to support those people, we want to try to do that."
Metcalfe's Market will sell the paper sunflowers through the end of the month. Metcalfe said Khor vodka will be on store shelves indefinitely.