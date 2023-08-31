'We couldn't ask for a better day': Dr. Jill Biden speaks to Verona teachers ahead of the school year

VERONA (WKOW) -- Educators in Verona had an unforgettable teacher appreciation event, welcoming First Lady Jill Biden to Glacier Edge Elementary.
Being an educator herself, the first lady understood the anticipation these local teachers were feeling as they're getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom.
"It's a little surreal. I've never been involved in an event like this," biology teacher at Verona Area High School Sarah Bowman said. "It's so cool that everybody come in and all the educators being celebrated which is something we don't hear enough, I think."
Bowman says the visit from the first lady put a more public light on how much teachers care for their students and all they do. She says she hopes the packed gym buzzing with excitement made it clear how honored they were to have her.
"Seeing someone like Dr. Biden, on that level, recognize Verona for the work that we're doing, not only in educating kids but making sure students are all equal and okay," Bowman said. "Especially for Dr. Clardy that's been a really big focus."
"Our staff are, they're just delighted," Dr. Tremayne Clardy, Verona Area School District Superintendent said. "Students know they have world-class educators in front of them every single day. To have the First Lady to acknowledge as such and be here in our presence to give a little insightful advice...we couldn't ask for a better day."
Dr. Biden, who starts her own school year on Tuesday, says she and all the educators in the room share the same excitement and passion for their students.
"We chose this path out of love for what we do and who we teach," Biden said. "I think that that message matters more than ever. Because lately, when I turn on the TV, I see pundits attacking our public schools and saying that parents and educators are at odds. But that's not what I see."
Biden says as she's traveled across the country, she's seen parents and teachers working hand-in-hand to help students overcome challenges and make learning better for everyone.
"All of you were called to this profession for a reason," Biden said. "Because you never give up on the families you serve. Because you continue to believe that a better world is possible. And you make that world real, one student at a time."
Biden says she knows challenges lay ahead for educators, but she says it's important for them to remember they have a friend in the White House.