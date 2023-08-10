'We did it for the community': African market and beauty supply is set to close after 20 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A beauty supply and African grocery store that has served Madison's community for 20 years will close at the end of this month.
The Morris family moved to Madison from Ghana and say the culture shift was difficult at first. To find the ingredients they needed to make their favorite, home cooked meals they would have to drive as far as Chicago.
After talking with other Africans in the area going through the same thing, they realized it was time to bring a bit of home to Madison.
"People will come in and they get so excited," Agatha Morris, African Market and AM Beauty Supply owner said. "Because [customers] see stuff that they haven't seen in years."
Unfortunately, as more storefronts are shifting online, and AM Market and Beauty Supply is still trying to come back from the hit they took during COVID, they made the decision to close their doors.
"People always, especially African people, they will say, 'how am I going to get this,' and they'll mention a particular item," Morris said. "Because they know this is the only place they can find it."
After hearing from loyal customers sad to lose the African Market, Morris has decided to try her hand at an online beauty supply store. She says they'll start small and slow to continue serving the customers that over the past 20 years have turned to friends.
"We did it for the community," Morris said. "I mean, every business is for profit, but we were not looking much into the profit. We were just looking to serve our community."
The Morris family says their doors will close at the end of August. Until then, they will be happily serving customers.