'We did not forget about you': Evansville man who nearly hit officer after April traffic stop arrested

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Evansville man suspected of nearly hitting a police officer with a vehicle in late April was arrested Thursday, according to the Monona Police Department.

The Monona Police Department reported an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on April 26 because the driver was going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The department stated the driver then "intentionally and recklessly" turned into the officer while speeding off, nearly striking the officer.

Officers found the suspect vehicle a short time later, though the suspect had run away. However, the man was identified as Roberto Ahner, 24, by the Wisconsin photo ID he left in the vehicle.

Though over a month passed since that incident, Chief Brian Chaney said the department's community response team continued to investigate. On Thursday, they found Ahner as he was leaving a residence in Elkhorn.

Ahner was booked into the Walworth County Jail, and Chaney said Ahner is currently serving a sentence for armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Monona Police Department will refer charges in Dane County for Eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

"We did not forget about you, Mr. Ahner," Chaney said. "I appreciate the compliment you paid our CRT officers at the time of your arrest... Yes, we do our job well."