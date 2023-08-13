'We don't have medical beds': Community discussion focuses on next steps now that Dane County Jail project is approved

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community leaders are talking about what a new jail means for the future of criminal justice in Dane County.
Conversations about improvements to the Dane County Jail have been on people's minds for decades community leaders said. On Sunday, East Side Progressives hosted a community panel in City Church to help people understand what's next.
"It's been kind of confusing for members of the public," chair of East Side Progressives, Arden Rice, said. "We wanted to give the most active, involved members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett an opportunity to present their...perspectives on what needs to happen and how the jail should be implemented."
In late April after months of discussion, the Board of Supervisors voted to give $13.5 million to the jail consolidation project. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says conditions in the jail are outdated, unsafe and inhumane.
"Walking into the cells, if you look at the sink, there's a sticker on there that says 'run the water for two minutes prior to consuming,'" Sheriff Barrett said. "That's where we're putting people that are incarcerated. Right now, we don't have medical beds. Right now, we don't have mental health beds."
Barrett and the supervisors on the panel say although the jail project is moving forward, more steps need to be taken to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system altogether.
"We have to continue as a society to focus on things like affordable housing, education, mental health care, medical care, transportation, entrepreneurship which is the biggest way to create generational wealth," Barrett said.
East Side Progressives say they hope meetings like this well help people realize they don't have to be an expert in local government to get involved in the conversation.
The group is hosting a second panel discussion Sunday Aug. 20. 'Transforming Criminal Justice: Treatment, Diversion and Reducing Recidivism,' will start at 6:30 p.m. at City Church on Buckeye Road.