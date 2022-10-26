'We don't know how long it's going to last': Health officials warn of what could be a serious respiratory virus season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials are warning of what could be a serious respiratory virus season as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, spreads at unusually high levels across the country.
Thomas Haupt is a respiratory disease epidemiologist and influenza surveillance coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He said in a typical year, cases of RSV start in the middle of December and peak at the end of January or early February.
"It's a very early season and we don't know how long it's going to last," Haupt said. "But very unusual."
According to Haupt, just last week they saw more than 800 cases of RSV. He expects those numbers to rise in the coming weeks.
"We fully expect that those number of cases will increase over the next few weeks to a month or more, ultimately resulting in well over 1,000 cases a week," he said.
Experts don't exactly know why this is, but Haupt says it could be a result of COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020 and 2021, many people were quarantining and masking up. Because of this, Haupt said people didn't have the chance to get exposed to RSV and develop any normal immunity.
"This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin. We are not aware of any deaths from RSV yet, we're hoping that we don't get any," he said.
Hospitals are becoming more and more crowded, nearing capacity.
Haupt said parents need to be aware of what's normal, and what isn't normal, when it comes to the behavior of their kids. In addition, he said parents should be looking out for fevers, runny noses and coughing.
"We're hoping that through vaccinations through flu and COVID, that we can at least do our part to stop the spread and to prevent any illnesses," he said.
To keep yourself and others safe, Haupt recommends staying up-to-date with vaccinations and practicing good hygiene.
For more information on RSV and other viruses, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov.