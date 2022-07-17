'We don't need that in our park': Watertown drag performance creates concern

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Controversy surrounding an upcoming drag performance in Watertown has some trying to shut it down.
The show is scheduled to happen at a pride event on July 30 at Riverside Park. However, the show has raised concerns for some residents.
Gene Schmidt with the Wisconsin Christian Leaders Coalition said he feels it's inappropriate.
"We don't need that in our park," he added.
Schmidt has worked to get the show canceled and is now planning a peaceful protest against the show.
"When this is done in public, when kids frequent the park, when families come, it's crossed a line of what we want to see in our town," Schmidt said.
He said he feels obligated to protect kids in Watertown and said he fears a drag show could be damaging for them to see.
"I've got to say no in our town to defend family values and our kids and defend what could happen," Schmidt added.
Event organizers Robin and Trent Kangas with the Watertown Unity Project said they feel Schmidt and others have a misconception of what drag is.
"People think that they're going to go up there and they're going to be stripping or that they're going to be grinding on people and that's not what it is," Robin said. "The only thing that we are trying to do is show that the community does have a place for LGBTQ people."
They say they've seen both support and opposition. Most recently, posters have been plastered at different locations around Watertown including Riverside Park and the church Trent and Robin attend.
"Posters were hung up all over our doors and they were just saying the Unity Project are groomers," Trent added.
One even specifically targeted Trent, with the words "Trent Kangas and his unity project groom kids".
The other reads "LGBT doesn't reproduce, it recruits."
The link and QR code direct users to the nationaljusticeparty.com.
Schmidt told 27 News his group had nothing to do with the posters and is not associated with the National Justice Party.
Despite not seeing eye to eye, Trent, Robin and Schmidt all agreed to be peaceful the day of the event.
The Pride in the Park event is scheduled for July 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park. The drag show is set to begin at 3 p.m. The peaceful protest is set to occur the same day at Riverside Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.