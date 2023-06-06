'We don't see any signs of slowdown': Tourism generates big money for Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin tourism saw a record-breaking year in 2022, raking in $23.7 billion in total economic impact.
This is a really exciting time for us," said Craig Trost, the communications director for the Wisconsin Dept. of Tourism. "We don't see any signs of slowdown."
The industry's economic impact in 2022 blew past the previous record set in 2019, when it generated $22.2 billion for Wisconsin.
According to a release from Governor Tony Evers' office, every county in Wisconsin saw an increase in total tourism economic impact. Wisconsin Dells even set a local record, bringing in $1.95 billion.
“In 2022 Wisconsin Dells saw significant and continued investment promises from our business community,” said Jill Diehl, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
Evers office also attributed the record-breaking impact to the investments made in the state, including marketing investments from the WI Dept. of Tourism, pandemic relief money, and the efforts of local communities.
"We take our job promoting all corners of the state of Wisconsin very seriously," said Trost. "We never go dark. You can always find new content popping up on our website, on our YouTube channel, on our social media, in some of our paid sponsored posts."
Trost said the people of Wisconsin play as much as a role in encouraging tourism as the local and state leaders do.
"Everybody from the Uber driver to the host or hostess at a restaurant: Everybody plays an important role in this," said Trost. "This $23.7 billion-dollar economic impact number is big enough for everybody to take some credit for."
The state also saw its highest-ever overnight visitation rate. According to the release from the governor's office, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin in 2022. That was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7 percent, over the previous year.
“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up the Wisconsin tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.
According to the release, the Native Nations of Wisconsin also play a critical role in enriching the state’s tourism industry offerings and attracting travelers to the state. Because Tribal tourism data is private, the total economic impact of Tribal tourism is not wholly reflected in this report.