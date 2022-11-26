'We don't value nature, unless we see it, know it and love it': Friends of Urban Nature hosts a local Thanksgiving bird walk

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Many of us had a turkey on the table this week and Friends of Urban Nature (F.U.N.) wanted community members to understand these birds better.
Wild turkeys are native to parts of Wisconsin, but were once close to extinction. F.U.N. hosted a nature walk in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy Saturday to teach people about the now thriving bird.
"[There were] 30,000 wild turkeys...in North America," Paul Noeldner, master naturalist and ambassador of F.U.N. said. "Now it's like 7 million. They're doing well."
Two of the main reasons wild turkeys were almost completely wiped out of Wisconsin in the 1800s were unregulated hunting and tearing down their natural habitat for timber.
"Wild turkeys are actually a form of food. And they are sustenance, historically. A big part of the turkey recovery was as a hunted species...people value those populations and try to make sure they're there," Noeldner said. "The balance comes in when you say, well, even where they're not hunted, they do very well."
After multiple efforts to reintroduce wild turkeys to their once native state, the birds were successfully placed in Wisconsin in the 1970s, in a trade with Missouri: ruffed grouse for turkey.
While Noeldner loves educating neighbors and family members on F.U.N. walks, he hopes it sparks a new love and appreciation for the natural lands and parks around us.
"The goal of these [walks is] to help connect people with nearby nature, especially families, kids, people who don't have much nature or yards of their own," Noeldner said. "Madison has a wealth of parks, many of which have wonderful natural areas."
While Noeldner is invested in the conservation and understanding of these natural spaces, he recognizes the emotional benefits of spending time outdoors.
"Part of it is we don't value nature, unless we see it, know it and love it," Noeldner said. "Part of it is the benefits, they're huge. Mental health, emotional health, the curiosity [of] kids in nature play."
F.U.N. Walks also teach people a little bit about how to make your own yard bird-friendly, like growing long grasses to encourage more types of life on your land.
"Put up a little sign that says, 'nature restoration happening here,'" Noeldner said.
He realizes there are certain cosmetics necessary to keep neighbors happy but said encouraging diversity anywhere in your yard is possible.
"What they do respect is the beauty that brings because you get more variety, and you get more life," Noeldner said. "And that gets back to those health benefits."
F.U.N. is part of a network of partner groups like Madison Audubon, Sierra Club and friends of parks groups encouraging local, natural fun.