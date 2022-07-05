'We don't want the bad guys to win': Expert weighs in on how to respond to an active shooter situation

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- In this day and age, gun violence in America can turn a beautiful summer day into a scene of chaos and tragedy in a heartbeat.
On Monday, a shooter opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, killing several people and injuring dozens more.
This sad reality is why Brian Landers, a consultant for the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, says active shooter training needs to go beyond businesses, schools and places of worship to reach everyday people in their everyday lives.
"We don't want the bad guys to win," Landers said.
If you encounter this worst case scenario, Landers recommends the "Run, Hide, Fight" mentality.
"It's simple to remember," Landers said. "First thing is to run, second thing is to hide or get behind something, and the last thing is that if you are cornered or you know, have no other options, then your best bet is to is to fight and to try to stop the threat and stop potential harm."
When running, Landers recommends doing so in a zig-zag pattern.
"A lot of these shooters are not trained," Landers said. "Run in a zig-zag manner to make yourself a more difficult as a target."
When looking for a place to hide, he recommends taking cover under something strong.
"If there's a large tree, if there's vehicles, you know, retaining walls, things like that, that if you can't run away, what can you potentially get behind that will provide you some safety," Landers said.
Difficult as it may be, Landers also recommends people make plans with their loved ones ahead of time to exit a setting quickly if they encounter the worst case scenario.
"We sometimes always want to be at the forefront to watch the parades," Landers said. "But it's also a good reminder that you want to try to find a location in which you can get out of the area quickly if you need to."
Finally, Landers says to never give up hope that you will survive.
"If you are shot or if you're wounded, have a mentality that you can, you will survive. The vast majority of people that are shot United States do survive," Landers said. "And trust that, you know, law enforcement is also trained to not only be there to stop the shooter, but they're also trying to get medical experts on the scene as quickly as possible."
There are several active shooter training programs in the area, including the Madison Police Department's program and the Fitchburg Police Department's program.
Talking to children, specifically, about gun violence can be difficult.