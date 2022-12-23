We Energies asking all customers to lower thermostats after 'significant equipment failure' limits supply

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways. Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could result in slick and icy stretches of roads. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&