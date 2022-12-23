We Energies asking all customers to lower thermostats after 'significant equipment failure' limits supply

MADISON (WKOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use immediately by lowering their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees.
In a press release Friday, the company said the move is necessary to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."
"One of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to We Energies experienced a significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel they are sending We Energies," the release said. "On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the United States, We Energies is unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers."
The company is also asking customers to limit use of other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers or ovens.
They say customers should take the following steps to reduce natural gas use:
- Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.
- Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.
- Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.
- Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.
The company says it expects the shortage to last through the rest of the day. Officials say they'll reassess the situation Saturday.