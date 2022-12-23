 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

We Energies asking all customers to lower thermostats after 'significant equipment failure' limits supply

Thermostat

MADISON (WKOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use immediately by lowering their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. 

In a press release Friday, the company said the move is necessary to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."

"One of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to We Energies experienced a significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel they are sending We Energies," the release said. "On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the United States, We Energies is unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers."

The company is also asking customers to limit use of other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers or ovens. 

They say customers should take the following steps to reduce natural gas use:

  • Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.
  • Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.
  • Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.
  • Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

The company says it expects the shortage to last through the rest of the day. Officials say they'll reassess the situation Saturday. 

