We Energies hosts photo contest for safe digging awareness 'ambassadog'

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If your pooch is a furry excavator, We Energies wants you to snap a pic of them in the act for the company's "ambassadog" photo contest.
We Energies customers' digging dogs will help spread an important safety message: "Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig."
Once We Energies narrows down the competition, customers get to vote on their favorite burrowing boy or girl. The winner will be the mascot for a safe digging awareness campaign throughout the next year.
Photos of your burrowing boy or girl can be submitted online until July 13.