 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We Energies hosts photo contest for safe digging awareness 'ambassadog'

  • Updated
  • 0
We Energies hosting photo contest for digging awareness 'ambassadog'
We Energies

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- If your pooch is a furry excavator, We Energies wants you to snap a pic of them in the act for the company's "ambassadog" photo contest.

We Energies customers' digging dogs will help spread an important safety message: "Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig."

Once We Energies narrows down the competition, customers get to vote on their favorite burrowing boy or girl. The winner will be the mascot for a safe digging awareness campaign throughout the next year.

Photos of your burrowing boy or girl can be submitted online until July 13.

Tags

Recommended for you