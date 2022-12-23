 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

We Energies no longer asking customers to lower thermostats

  • Updated
  • 0
Thermostat

UPDATE: WE Energies has lifted this request. "The amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customer's needs. Therefore, WE Energies is no longer urging customers to reduce their natural gas use."

MADISON (WKOW) -- We Energies is asking customers to reduce their natural gas use immediately by lowering their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. 

In a press release Friday, the company said the move is necessary to avoid a "significant natural gas outage."

"One of the interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to We Energies experienced a significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel they are sending We Energies," the release said. "On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the United States, We Energies is unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers."

The company is also asking customers to limit use of other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers or ovens. 

They say customers should take the following steps to reduce natural gas use:

  • Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.
  • Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.
  • Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.
  • Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

The company says it expects the shortage to last through the rest of the day. Officials say they'll reassess the situation Saturday. 

Tags

Recommended for you