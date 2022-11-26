'We enjoy putting on a good time': Second annual Christkinlmarkt held in Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- The magic of the holidays was in the air in Verona Saturday as crowds walked through a festive Christkinlmarkt.
Abby Walsh, who helped with event planning, said the goal was to provide creatives the opportunity to showcase their talents in a warm and joyful environment, while providing shoppers the chance to support them.
"We enjoy putting on a good time," Walsh said.
A Christkinlmarkt was first held in Verona in 2021. Walsh said it has become a big draw for people.
"You're gonna find a lot of personality here, a lot of quality here, and that local touch," Walsh said.
Verona's Christkinlmarkt was inspired by Christkinlmarkts held in places like Germany and Austria.