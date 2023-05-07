'We had an outstanding response': Walk honors Sauk Prairie teen behind 'Be Kind' movement

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) – By now, you’ve probably seen the ‘Be Kind’ signs in front of homes and businesses. They are part of a movement to honor Sawyer Martin, a 16-year-old who took his own life last summer.
Now, Martin’s loved ones are taking their efforts to honor him a step further with a walk.
The Stepping up for Mental Health Walk took place at Sauk Prairie High School, where Martin went, on Sunday.
Sarah Frosch, a family friend, said it was well received by the community.
“We had an outstanding response,” Frosch said. “We’ve had over 40 raffle prizes, generous donations.”
At the walk, there were resources available for anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.
The event also raised money for mental health both through a raffle and $5 dollar cover fees for walkers.
Forsch said she hopes to see the walk become an annual event.
“It's just a great way to get the community out and you know, your mental health resources in the community and different ways that kids can get involved to stay active and healthy,” Frosch said.