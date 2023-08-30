'We had the wrong property management team in place': Community meeting hosted for 'chronic nuisance' apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials hosted a meeting Wednesday for an apartment complex on the east side that MPD has deemed a 'chronic nuisance'.
Community members who live in and around the building complain about a constant police presence for issues MPD Chief Shon Barnes cited like battery, criminal damage, animal mistreatment and more.
"We've seen calls for service increase in July and August unfortunately," MPD Captain Jamar Gary said. "So, we're trying to find way to reduce that and turn the direction of those calls for service."
R.J. Pasquesi, President of development group KCG Companies, says they know the complex hasn't had a strong start in Madison.
"When we opened the property, we had the wrong property management team in place," Pasquesi said. "So, we had a turnover of our personnel there. But now, with the [new] team, we really feel strongly we've got a great group in there."
Pasquesi says due to company turnover and pandemic complications, relationships with community leaders were not established when the building opened. He says their team is now actively working to fix that.
"They do have weekly meetings with a lot of those individuals and we're trying to create solutions," Pasquesi said. "How do we solve this problem because we can't do it on our own."
KCG says they now have regular meetings with MPD, PHMDC and local activist groups like Violence Interrupted.
"They're also coming up with their own ideas on how to alleviate nuisance activity," Gary said. "Then as time progresses, we usually end up talking about problems that we're seeing, that we're hearing about from inside and outside of the apartment complex and how just to assess problems."
Gary says MPD will continue to regularly patrol the area, but they wanted to try an additional, more hands-on, approach. Some officers will spend more time at the apartment complex itself getting to know residents to prevent nuisance activity before it starts.
"That just started recently at the Meadowlands apartments and [officers are] there on a weekly basis," Gary said. "Which is great because it's giving the kids at the apartment complex an activity to participate in and also strengthen their relationships with MPD."
Pasquesi says KCG leases explicitly state the kind of conduct they expect from their residents. If there's no change in behavior, they begin the eviction process. But, Pasquesi says Madison eviction laws slow that process down.
"It just takes a little longer here to get out people who are not doing what's in the best interest of the rest of the community," Pasquesi said.
Tonight's meeting didn't include a Q&A session between residents and community leader because alders say they're just not at that point in the process yet. District 16 Alder Jael Currie says as leaders and KCG staff get further into their solution process they'll keep residents updated and will be able to address more concerns at that time.