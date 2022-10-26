'We have a long road ahead': Waukesha leaders focus on healing after Brooks' verdict

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The City of Waukesha released a statement Wednesday afternoon after a jury found Darrel Brooks guilty of all charges stemming from him driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November.

In the statement, they said they're "glad the trial is over and that justice will be served for all those impacted by this tragedy."

The city states the trial has been challenging for many in the Waukesha community, causing them to "re-live the trauma" of that day.

Now, city leaders are looking to the future.

"We can now re-focus on taking steps forward as a community and continue the healing process," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

The city thanked everyone's work and support during the trial. The city also thanked Waukesha emergency responders whose work began the day of the parade and continued through the trial, all while struggling with the fallout from the tragedy.

"In the nearly one year since this tragedy, there has not been a day that our community has not grieved,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson. “The victims' families as well as our first responders continue to deal with the lasting effects of the horrors of that day. We are grateful for the support that has come from all over the world, and we ask you to continue to keep all those involved in your prayers.”

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard also thanked everyone for their support and hopes the decision can "allow our Fire Department and our community to take another step on our pathway to recovery from this horrible trauma."

The city said the community still has "a long road ahead" — especially with the approach of the tragedy's one year anniversary — but they know that when they stand together, they remain "Waukesha Strong."

Darrel Brooks was found guilty of 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

He is set to appear in court for a scheduling conference on Monday.