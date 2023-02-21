'We have all shapes and sizes of films': Beloit International Film Festival kicks off this weekend

BELOIT (WKOW) -- For the past 18 years, film buffs from around the world have flocked to Beloit for the annual Beloit International Film Festival.
"It was based and modeled on the Sundance Film Festival model" said Greg Gerard, the executive director of the festival. "We've converted restaurants and stuff downtown, that's what we do."
This year, there are six venues downtown and they're all walkable.
"We're known for our hospitality," said Gerard. "The best part is when filmmakers meet film goers, and the conversations and the energy and the hospitality."
The event brings in a lot of tourists over the course of 10 days. Tyechia Price, the public relations manager at Visit Beloit, said it's a great opportunity for first-time attendees and filmmakers to see the vibrancy of Beloit.
"For those of us who are already in the community, we get to appreciate the art, the filmmakers, meet them face to face, which is really something special, you don't usually get to do that," she said. "For both sides, we are really looking forward to being able to have that time to commune together and to appreciate the films and the humanities."
There are films from across all genres, and a pair of films with Wisconsin ties.
Da Union shares a slice of Wisconsin life in Union, which is just north of Evansville.
The other film, Honor in the Heartland, takes audience members through the story of a US Navy vessel that has had the recent honor of being christened USS Beloit.
"People in Beloit love to come and see films that have a little bit of local flavor, too," said Gerard.
They are still looking for volunteers.
The event starts Friday, Feb. 24th and runs through Sunday, Mar. 5th.