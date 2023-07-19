'We have an obligation': City of Madison says community voices will guide S. Park St. redevelopment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison hosted two meetings Thursday to start gathering public feedback on option for the redevelopment of South Park Street.
Housing is hard to come by in Madison these days, but there may be new complexes going up at South Park St. and West Badger Rd. An area the city has called for redevelopment.
"I'm thinking there's a lot of things that can be done from a standpoint to really make this process one that the south side can embrace," DeWayne Gray with the Community Development Authority said.
Matt Wachter with the CDA and Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development says the proposed eight-story buildings will be mixed use.
"Combining housing, civic uses, commercial uses those sorts of things," Wachter said.
Wachter says the city has been buying land in the area for a while to make the redevelopment a reality. He says right now the city currently owns the South Transfer Point and the South Madison Police Station.
"When we were looking broadly across the south side, we knew that as a city, we had needs," Wachter said. "We needed a new public health clinic; the fire station has been in the budget for some sort of rehab redevelopment for a while. It just made sense to put all of it together on this site, because it is such a large, flexible, great redevelopment opportunity."
Wachter says the city has "an obligation" to get community feedback to ensure the mixed-use space will be something people really want in their neighborhood.
So, Thursday the city hosted two meetings to give people a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns.
"Anytime you're thinking of changing the face of the community in this magnitude, obviously you will have individuals who are concerned about their personal safety," Gray said.
Gray says in order for this redevelopment to be truly successful, community voices have to be a part of the decision making.
"If you don't embrace these things, what you're going to do is allow other individuals who have the influence to move into Madison," Gray said. "To have access to the university, the jobs that we have in this community. I think that's always an ongoing issue: who do we want to help?"
While the city says Thursday was a good start, it's just the beginning of the road for what South Park St. will one day be.