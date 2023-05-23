'We have each other's backs': Fundraiser at Reedsburg restaurant to benefit family of Evelyn Gurney

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Right now, the Reedsburg community is lifting the family of Evelyn Gurney up through a fundraiser.
The 13-year-old's life was cut short earlier this month when she was hit by a truck on Highway 33 while boarding her bus.
The fundraiser takes place Tuesday May 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Culver's in Reedsburg. 25% of all proceeds will go to Gurney's family. A donation jar will also be on site.
Owner and operator, Richie Stritz, said over 40 Culver’s employees — some from as far as the Wisconsin Dells, Sun Prairie and Prairie Du Chien — came out to help.
"We’re a family. That’s the biggest thing,” Stritz said.
Stritz said the Guerny family stopped by for lunch and planned to stop by for dinner.
“We have each other’s backs. That’s the biggest thing I want to come out of this,” Stritz said.
Stritz said the goal was to raise as much money as possible.
“You know, most people don't even know the family, but they just know that, you know, a young woman was lost way too soon,” Stritz said.
Tuesday's fundraiser is one of many ways the Reedsburg community is rallying around Gurney's family. A Goals for Gurney GoFundMe has also been set up. As of Tuesday morning, it has raised nearly $100,000.
Additionally, Baraboo Professional Firefighters and Paramedics is selling stickers to honor Evelyn, with all of the proceeds going back to her family.
Additionally, the Power Station energy drink shop in Hillsboro is selling special blue energy drinks inspired by Evelyn. One dollar from each drink sold will go back to the family. There is also a donation bucket on site.