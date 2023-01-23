'We have really great ice': Organizers put finishing touches on Frozen Assets Festival

MADISON (WKOW) — The Clean Lakes Alliance is putting its finishing touches on the upcoming Frozen Assets Festival!
The festival will be held on frozen Lake Mendota outside The Edgewater Hotel in Madison.
Some were worried the event may be canceled due to the near-record warm weather, but organizers say the ice is safe.
Adam Sodersten with Clean Lakes says we have some "really great ice."
"Right now, we have around 14 inches of ice here, which is thicker than the concrete in a parking ramp," he said.
He says the DNR says about 4-5 inches of ice is enough for a single person to walk on, with 8 to 10 inches being suitable for larger groups.
Before the festival begins, there are some fun events planned.
On Saturday, there will be "Night on the Ice 2023," which is an outdoor party at The Edgewater, and there's live ice sculpting at the hotel on Tuesday.
The main days of the festival are Saturday and Sunday, the 4th and 5th of February. Saturday features the Frozen Assets 5k Run/Walk, and there will be large kits flying over the lake on Sunday.