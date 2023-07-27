'We hope it saves lives': AEDs placed in all Cottage Grove parks

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Cardiac arrests can happen to anyone, as shown this week with LeBron James' son Bronny and in January with Damar Hamlin.
After seeing what happened to Hamlin, Cottage Grove officials decided to take action in case the same happened in their village.
Village officials told 27 News they're the first in Dane County to put automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in all of their parks.
Deer Grove EMS Chief Eric Lang said heart issues aren't rare in his industry. But when Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the middle of a game, they realized it could happen to anyone.
"There was a gap in coverage for AEDs in the parks here in the village of Cottage Grove," Lang said.
He said so much could go wrong in just 60 seconds.
He said when the heart stops every second counts, with the chance of survival decreasing significantly by the minute.
"You lose about 20% chance of survival by the minute that you're pulseless," Lang explained.
When they noticed the gap in coverage, officials with EMS, Parks and Recreations, the Cottage Grove Police Department and the village came together.
Lang and Sean Brusegar, the Parks and Recreations Director, spearheaded the project.
"One of our varsity baseball coaches asked about getting an AED at our baseball field," Brusegar said. "So I reached out to Chief Lang and said, 'How could we make that happen.'"
Aside from just AEDs, they realized they would also need lock boxes to keep them safe.
Fast forward a few months and AEDs were installed in all 10 of their parks.
"The boxes are heated so that we don't have to worry about removing them in winter. So year round, they'll be available," Lang said.
He said the AED is simple to use and the process starts by dialing 911 and following their instructions.
The operator will direct you to the nearest box and the code to access it while EMS is on the way.
"Just pull the cover off and push the button to turn it on and attach the pads," he explained.
He said the box also includes a kit with a face barrier for someone to provide breaths to the person if they choose, a pair of gloves, a pair of scissors if clothing needs to be cut off, and a razor in case there's excess of chest hair that would prevent a good seal of the patches.
Lang said the AED works fast and having it on scene for citizens to use in an emergency is crucial.
"It probably takes 20 seconds to apply it and another 10 seconds to analyze," Lang added.
He said someone should be doing compressions the whole time they are applying the AED.
"While the compressions we provide are nowhere near as effective as someone's normal heart pumping. It's better than no blood moving at all," Lang said. "After about 30 seconds of opening the box, turning it on and applying it, it should be able to deliver defibrillations to the person."
He said the goal is to act fast when it's needed most.
"We hope it provides the capability for a citizen to help another citizen and to hopefully save their life," he said.
In total, 18 units were purchased and placed, with some extra units being installed in public works buildings.
Lang said the units also work with the PulsePoint app to direct people to the closest AED.