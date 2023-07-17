'We just want Bear to be okay': Madison fire crews rescue Pomeranian that got stuck in electric sofa

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Pomeranian is on the mend after Madison fire crews rescued him after he got stuck under an electric sofa Sunday night.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to a home on Roman Mist Way near Vista Meadow Drive after the dog got stuck in a sofa.
Schuster said the Pomeranian named Bear crawled under the couch right as its motor began going to bring down the footrest. Then, Bear's fur became tangled up in the machinery, pulling him tight inside the sofa.
Schuster said Bear's owners said they Didn't care about the sofa, they "just want Bear to be okay."
Crews tried to use bolt cutters and a grinder to get Bear out, but these didn't work or scared Bear, so they called in more help with a wider array of tools.
Crews eventually used a hacksaw to cut a few pieces of metal and freed Bear from the couch.
Bear had a small cut on his neck, but Schuster said it wasn't bleeding. Bears owners took him to the vet for stiches and a checkup.
Schuster said the owners were grateful for firefighters saving their Bear, who they described as they "adopted son."