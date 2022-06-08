 Skip to main content
'We know it feels really good to be cared about': A Middleton elementary school raises over $3,000 for Uvalde students

Uvalde Gift Basket.jpg

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton elementary school is giving back to the Uvalde community in the wake of last month's mass shooting.

Students at Elm Lawn Elementary School put together baskets to raffle off and raise money for those affected by the tragedy.

Jackson Stern, a fourth-grader at Elm Lawn, said he hopes the fundraiser helps the students of Robb Elementary feel loved.

"We know that it feels really good to be cared about, and if we raise money, we can send it so they can do something really fun," Jackson said.

Students also wrote letters to send to Robb Elementary staff and students.

A school spokesperson says they've already raised more than $3,000.