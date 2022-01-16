'We know that the best way to respond is not by hunkering down': Madison rabbis react to Texas synagogue hostage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- After news broke that a man was holding four people hostage in a Texas synagogue Saturday, synagogues across the country stepped up their security and their outreach efforts.
At the Chabad of Madison, Rabbi Avremel Matusof said he and his congregation were shocked and saddened by the news.
"As Shabbat ended in Madison, we turned we tuned back into the news cycle and were horrified to learn about what was going on down there in Texas," Matusof said.
Throughout the evening, Matusof said the Chabad fielded calls from congregants who were concerned about the ongoing situation.
"We are so thankful that all the hostages are released and came out healthy and safe," he said.
In response to the incident, Matusof said he and his congregation plan to perform acts of kindness to spread positivity and connect with others.
"When there's selfless acts of hate, we want to respond with selfless acts of love," Matufsof said. "We know that the best way to respond is not by hunkering down or by diminishing any of the things we're doing, but rather, we want to respond with kindness and we want to respond with light."
Meanwhile, at Temple Beth El, Rabbi Jonathan Biatch said his congregation was also on alert during the ongoing hostage situation given a recent rise in acts of antisemitism.
"Many minority groups feel it, whether it's Black Americans, Asian Americans, Muslim Americans," Biatch said. "It's terrible, it's distressing, it's disturbing and it's happening more and more frequently."
Biatch said he believes the rise in antisemitism could be attributed to a variety of factors.
"We see that when the economy is bad, there is a there is a trending toward taking that out on minority groups," Biatch said. "But certainly, also in this era, right wing extremism and white nationalism and white supremacy--the growth of those prejudicial movements certainly focus upon Jews historically."
Both rabbis said the outpouring of support they received from religious groups and other organizations in Madison during the hostage incident was uplifting and encouraging.
"I am grateful during yesterday's event in Dallas, people from the Christian community, people from the Muslim community reached out to us in the Jewish community and they offered support," Biatch said.
On Sunday, the FBI identified the hostage taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.
Police say he went into the synagogue around 11:00 a.m. Saturday and took four people hostage. That led to the nearly 11-hour stand off that ended when an FBI resque squad freed the hostages and killed Akram.
The FBI does not believe Akram's actions were specifically related to the Jewish community. However, his exact motives are still being investigated.