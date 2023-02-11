'We love that this is transparent': City of Madison Clerk's Office tests equipment ahead of Spring Primary Election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison's Clerk's Office tested its equipment Saturday to make sure it's ready to go for the Spring Primary Election.
Deputy Clerk for the City of Madison, Jim Verbick, said they set up test decks of ballots and fed them through tabulators. The goal was to make sure the tabulators accurately read and counted ballots.
After the test, the Clerk's Office secured the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals.
The public was invited to watch the process.
"We love that this is transparent. We want people to feel like they can trust the process and trust that the machines are counting accurately and that there's no ballots in the machine as we begin the process on Election Day," Verbick said.
Verbick recommends anyone curious about learning more about the Election process volunteer to be a poll worker.
"My advice to anyone who feels uneasy about the process is be part of the process," Verbick said.
The Clerk's Office holds multiple public tests of voting equipment throughout the year.
The Spring Primary is just over a week away on Feb. 21.