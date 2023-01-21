'We love what we do': Adaptive Adventures increases accessibility to skiing and snowboarding at Cascade Mountain

PORTAGE (WKOW) – Adaptive Adventures hit the slopes at Cascade Mountain in Portage Saturday.
The non-profit taught everyone, from veterans to people with disabilities, how to ski and snowboard.
27 News caught up with Amanda Lojeski, one of the participants. She has been skiing for over a decade but said it was her first time at Cascade Mountain.
“It feels good. I'm ready to go,” Lojeski said.
It was also Lojeski's first time trying out her brand-new adaptive skis she was able to purchase through a grant.
“I'm excited,” Lojeski said.
Dan Loch, the National Alpine Manager for Adaptive Adventures, said he was called to work for the organization as a result of personal experience with family and a desire to make sports accessible for all.
“It's heartwarming, I mean, I shed more tears doing this than any other aspect of my life. I absolutely love it,” Loch said.
Adaptive Adventures offers lessons in several other sports, including rock climbing, kayaking and more. You can learn more about them here.
"We're all equals, right? We just want to enhance the accessibility for all" Loch said. "We love what we do."