'We must do better': Dane County Executive responds to committee decision denying Sheila Stubbs' confirmation

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said a committee decision to deny Assemblywoman Sheila Stubbs as Dane County Director of Human Services reflects poorly on the county.

On Thursday, the Health and Human Needs Committee unanimously voted against Stubbs as director.

Parisi said Stubbs' resume "speaks for itself," highlighting her Master's degree in management, 16 years in county elected office and decades of work fighting poverty and racism.

"Members of the Dane County Board last night went on record saying an African American woman with [these qualifications] is not qualified to lead the county's work in serving vulnerable populations," Parisi said in a statement.

Parisi called the decision "unprecedented," in what typically is a straightforward process. He said Stubbs and the communities she represents are "understandably frustrated."

In the five-hour meeting where Stubbs was denied, Parisi said her decision to resign from her current role if confirmed was weaponized against her. He said her confirmation wasn't evaluated on "objective merit" and instead politicized.

“Unfortunately, the tone and tenor of the process to this point offers the latest illustration as to why highly capable, qualified, and experienced public servant managers are leaving Dane County government," Parisi said. "We must do better."