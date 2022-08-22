'We need everyone in Wisconsin to do their part': Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and law enforcement agencies across the country are reminding people to drive safe as the summer months come to a close.
Authorities are stepping up patrols ahead of Labor Day weekend, in an effort to stop impaired driving.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is in effect now through Sept. 5.
"Impaired driving is a challenge law enforcement cannot take on alone. We need everyone in Wisconsin to do their part," said a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. "Protect yourself and your passengers by getting a safe ride home. Speak up and discourage people from taking that risk and if you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911."
Law enforcement is thanking drivers ahead of time for taking those important steps.