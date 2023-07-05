'We need it so bad, and it doesn't cost you anything to give': American Red Cross hosts its Beach Days Blood Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross hosted its 23rd annual "Beach Days Blood Drive" Wednesday to address the critical need blood.
The American Red Cross said donations usually fall in the summer because of busy schedules and vacations, so there a need now more than ever.
Sharon Davis was at Wednesday's event. She said she has been donating for many years and even made it a family tradition.
"Well, I started it and then I talked my kids into it. Now their kids are doing it with them. So that's how it all started," Davis said. "Because we need it so bad, and it doesn't cost you anything to give. Saves a lot of lives. It's worth the time."
The event was hosted at the Sheraton Hotel in Madison, where the ballroom was transformed into a "beach friendly atmosphere where all who are eligible can donate lifesaving blood."
Davis has a message for those who are hesitant.
"Oh, it's completely safe. And it only hurts for a little pick, and it doesn't take that long. [It] took me seven minutes to donate today," she said.
Donors received a drawstring bag and a 10-dollar visa gift card.
You can go online to find more information on how to donate blood.