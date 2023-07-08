'We need our customers': Dane County Farmer's Market features small businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Art Fair on the Square taking over Madison's downtown, the Dane County Farmers' Market has moved to Breese Stevens field this week.
The location change did not hurt the turnout as vendors say their loyal supporters show up rain or shine. Fortunately, today saw only shine.
"The weather's beautiful, we couldn't ask for a better day and the customers were great," said Joshua Keller of Keller Farms.
Keller Farms is just one of the many Dane County local businesses that set up shop at the farmer's market to connect with the community.
While the warm summer weather makes the farmer's market possible, its the people who make it happen. Keller says his business relies on the community.
"At Keller Farms we need our customers to help support our small family farm," Keller said.