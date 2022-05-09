'We need to invest in child care': New Glarus day care facilities participate in National Child Care Walk Out

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- What would a world without child care look like?
To give the community a glimpse of that world, day care facilities across the country participated in a National Child Care Walk Out.
The goal was to draw attention to the direct impact child care has on Americans' everyday lives and advocate for higher wages for workers.
In New Glarus, both the Growing Tree and Corrine's Little Explorers opened their doors late in solidarity and invited community members to Village Park to discuss their concerns.
"We need to invest in child care," Brooke Skidmore, co-owner of the Growing Tree said. "Our state does not, and they need to change that."
"Education starts at birth and care is education," Corrine Hendrickson, owner of Corrine's Little Explorers said.
According to Skidmore, the problem is a double-edged sword. She hopes both day care facilities and families see some relief in the form of more state and federal funding.
"We can't get teachers because the pay is so low. Yet, at the same time, if we were to try to pay more, we need to charge the parents more, and that's already the same cost as college for parents," Skidmore said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average annual salary for a childcare worker in Wisconsin is about $25,000.
Early education teacher Lani Harrison said low wages on top of a lack of benefits and no clear retirement plan has contributed to the loss of about 40 teachers at the Growing Tree over the last eight years.
"That's about five teachers a year leaving the field," Harrison said.
This saddens her because she loves her job and wants to stay, however, she is unsure if she can forever.
"I thoroughly enjoy working with children. I love the excitement of their day. I love the challenge of getting them to be wonderful members of society and working with each other," Harrison said. "But, there's no insurance or retirement."
Parents who utilize child care in New Glarus said they don't want to see the cost of child care rise, but also don't want to see good teachers go.
"It's super critical to us to have that child care. We don't have family in the area, so that is our support system," Samantha Hernandez, mom said.
"My husband and I couldn't work without taking our child to day care," Abby Funseth, mom said.
To further advocate for childcare facilities, Hendrickson plans to travel to Washington D.C. next week to speak to state and federal lawmakers.
"We really need to create a system that acknowledges that care is education and that pays our educators a worthy wage and that makes it so that it's affordable for the parents," Hendrickson said.