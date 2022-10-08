'We need to know that there is hope': NAMI hosts its 17th annual walk to support mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members walked along one another on Saturday for the 17th annual National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) walk, a cause many hold near to their hearts.
Every day, more than 9,000 people across the country contact the suicide and crisis lifeline, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
As a free and confidential service, many Wisconsinites say they have seen it do good for the community.
"It's just another voice, another support that's in the community available to people," said Jeanne McLellan, Nami's Executive Director.
The efforts around mental health go beyond these three numbers as NAMI hosts its 17th walk for mental illness awareness.
Jeanne lost her brother to suicide 27 years ago and said the best thing for everybody starts with breaking the silence and removing the stigma.
"One of the biggest things that we can do is let people know that it's okay to talk about it," she said. "We need to take away this stigma of mental illness. And we need to know that there is hope."
Carrie McLellan, Jeanne's daughter, attended the walk as a volunteer and advocate. She said it's a way to bring the entire community together for a cause bigger than themselves.
"We're part of something bigger, and I hope people will see that it's really important to take the time to do this kind of thing," Carrie said.
She said people need to know they are not alone, and that there is help out there.
"There's people out there, people that love you, and there's always going to be support," Carrie said.
The event raised over $200,000. All the money will go toward services like interventional training and support groups.