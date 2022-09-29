'We need to unite, to regroup': Local woman serves a taste of recovery to those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Recovery efforts are still underway from Hurricane Fiona after it slammed Puerto Rico two weeks ago, and one local woman hopes to use her cuisine to raise money for relief funds.
"I am Puerto Rican and still have family and friends there. Everything that's happening on the island is not only an injustice, but extremely sad," said Taji Rodriguez, owner of the Sazon Puerto Rican Fusion foodtruck.
Growing up cooking with her mother and grandmother in the kitchen, Rodriguez is taking what she learned to hopefully help those impacted by the storms.
"I decided to make some guava-filled, papaya-filled and passion fruit jelly doughnuts, and donated all those profits to hurricane relief. Also, I'm donating all my tips and anything anybody drops off," she said. "People can donate straws, solar lights, solar powered batteries, cash donations, adult diapers, anything is greatly appreciated."
She said there is a sense of obligation to help, as she is Puerto Rican and has family and friends on the island.
"We haven't heard from some of my family. Some of them have responded that they're doing okay. My couple of friends that are still there; they're fine. They don't have power or water still," she said.
As of Saturday, Hurricane Fiona is responsible for five total deaths, and many others are still without electricity.
"At this point, it's been 12 days today, and half the island still doesn't have electricity. So many people still don't have running water," Rodriguez said. "There were hospitals that had to transport people in the middle of the hurricane to other hospitals, because their backup generators failed. These are things that shouldn't be happening to any American at all."
She added that "we need to unite, to regroup."
The American Red Cross is also assisting those affected. According to Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director of the Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, volunteers are on island cleaning up after the disaster.
"The island has been devastated from that hurricane. So, primarily, our role at this point is just is sheltering, and getting food to those that need it," Kriegl said.
To get your taste of Puerto Rican Fusion and help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona, Rodriguez and her truck will be out Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at the BP Gas Station off Gammon and Watts road.
Additionally, she said those interested in helping can check out her Facebook page.