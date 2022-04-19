'We provide stability and opportunity': Schools for Haiti to host annual gala in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- An organization with a mission to motivate children in Haiti is hosting a gala in Madison.
Tuesday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, Doug Fearing of Schools for Haiti stopped by the studio to talk about the importance of supporting students on the island.
"Besides a great education and feeding the kids everyday and providing school clothes, we provide stability and opportunity," said Fearing.
On April 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Schools for Haiti will hold its annual gala at the Madison Marriott West.
