'We recognize the changes are here and we have to accommodate for them': Fitchburg's plan for pedestrian safety

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- After a middle school principal was hit and killed in Fitchburg this week, community members say they've been concerned about pedestrian safety for years.
"[Fitchburg] used to be a very rural area that was really only traversed by people commuting into Madison from the southern parts of Fitchburg," Andrew Brunner, Fitchburg resident, said. "There's still people that really treat [Syene Road] as a thruway rather than a residential road."
Brunner and his wife have lived in Fitchburg since 2019. He says they noticed right away the traffic outside their home moved a little too quickly. Brunner remembers the speed limit being 45 outside his house, then it dropped to 35.
Despite a small speed decrease, there are still few protected crossings for pedestrians and minimal street lights. His neighbors asked him to be on a committee to oversee how the road was going to be reconstructed as the city adjusts to its more urban needs.
"Syene Road has really changed the landscape over the past 15 years," William Balke, Director of Public Works for the city of Fitchburg, said. "Going from a cropland area to an urban development with housing and businesses and things like that along the roadway."
Fitchburg started a project about five years ago to look at the stretch of road between Lacey Road through McCoy Road.
"What we've been doing is trying to develop a plan that accommodates safety of the new development that's coming through there for pedestrians, bicyclists and the vehicles," Balke said. "Accommodate for safe travel between those areas and try to reduce speeds."
Brunner says throughout his time on the committee, the city was receptive to what he and other community members' concerns and took that into account when developing their plans, such as distinctly marked pedestrian crossings, better lighting and intersection controls.
Fitchburg's plan has three phases, the first of which is projected to be done summer of 2023.
- Phase 1 - Nannyberry Park to Aurora Ave.
- Phase 2 - Nannyberry Park to W. Clayton Road
- Phase 3 - W. Clayton Road to McCoy Road
All will include new safety and traffic controls.
- Smaller travel lanes
- Bike lanes with buffer
- Mid-block crossings with refuge islands at pedestrian crossings
- Feedback speed limit signs
- Adding more lights at intersections and pedestrian crossings
- Putting in a roundabout at the intersection of Ninebark Road
- Parking and pull-off areas between Central Park Place and Argus Lane
- Traffic signals at Lacy Road, E. Cheryl Drive and McCoy Road
"Take a second before you get frustrated about how slow you're going and really think about the people that are in the neighborhood," Brunner said. "Maybe delaying your trip by a few minutes might literally save a life."
Phase three of the city's plan is expected to be complete by 2024.