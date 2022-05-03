'We refuse to go back to 1849': Madison officials respond to Roe v. Wade report

MADISON (WKOW) — City of Madison officials are responding to a to a published report by Politico detailing a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway, Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie issued a joint statement Tuesday how overturning Roe. v Wade will impact access to abortion in Wisconsin.
It appears the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, instantly making abortion illegal in Wisconsin due to an 1849 law that is still on the books.
We refuse to go back to 1849. We will not allow an extremist court, representing the position of a minority of voters, strip women of a hard-won right. We know that if this decision is allowed to stand, many more equally important rights will come under attack. The court’s reasoning threatens the right to privacy, gay rights, contraceptive rights and more.
We must mobilize to restore majority rule in the U.S. Senate and end the filibuster so that the common sense views of the vast majority of Americans will prevail and reproductive rights can be restored nationwide with the passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act.
Finally, we must exercise the right to vote like never before, so that we elect public officials that share our views and values, representatives that have their eyes set on the future, not the past.
The city of Madison officials join a growing number of Wisconsin officials, including Gov. Evers, to voice their reactions to the report.