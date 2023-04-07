'We see firsthand the life-changing impact': UW Health experts explain need for organ, tissue donors

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 100,000 people are waiting for organ transplants in America, including nearly 1,500 in Wisconsin, according to Donate Life America.
Organ donations provide a second chance at life for people who need them. Sadly, many on the list never receive the donation they need.
More than 17 people die a day while on the waiting list, according to Michael Anderson, the executive director University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation. He said this waiting list grows by one person every 9 minutes, or about 160 people daily.
With such a great need, UW Health is celebrating National Donate Life Month by encouraging people to register as organ donors.
“We encourage everyone to take a moment to register as an organ and tissue donor online or at the DMV," Anderson said. “Then talk about your decision with your loved ones. Making your own decision now can ease a burden for your loved ones should you ever be in a position to become a donor hero.”
It takes about a minute to register to be an organ and tissue donor. A single donation can make a huge difference.
According to Donate Life America, a single organ donor can save up to 8 lives, while a single tissue donor can help more than 75 people.
“We see firsthand the life-changing impact an organ transplant can have on a patient and their family,” said Samantha Taylor, senior donation support specialist with UW Organ and Tissue Donation.
Donate Life reports that kidneys are the organ in greatest demand — with nearly 89,000 people in the U.S. waiting for one — followed by liver, heart and lungs. The organization also reports that people of color make up 60% of the national waiting list, as transplants are more successful if the donation is from someone of the same racial or ethnic background.
If you would like to join the 170 million people nationwide in becoming an organ or tissue donor, you can visit your local DMV or register online.