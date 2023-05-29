 Skip to main content
'We sold in one hour, everything we had': Brat Fest After-Fest Sale raises money for charity

  • Updated
  • 0
One Brat Fest worker said it's the best one they've ever had.

MADISON (WKOW) -- People had one last chance to stuff their faces with brats Monday at the "Brat Fest After-Fest."

Organizers continued the Memorial Day weekend fun by selling any leftover brats and corn. Several types of bratwursts were sold by the case with 40 packages per case. Cases of sweet corn was also for sale. 

"We had an amazing festival this year," said Jeff Schroeter, Executive Director of Brat Fest. "We tried something different, we decided we'd have an after sale of brats and some of the product's leftover and try and raise additional funds for the charities, which is why we're here in the first place."

The sale went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Schroeter said it didn't take long for their remaining inventory to be cleared out. 

"The cars started lining up at eight o'clock in the morning. The lines of people were all the way back and all the way out to Rimrock road. It's pretty amazing. We sold in one hour, everything we had," he said. 

He thanks the community for their tremendous support, and said it was the best festival they have ever had. 