'We sure rub it in each other's faces': Brother and sister keep holiday competition alive

MONONA (WKOW) -- A local brother and sister have a special holiday tradition of gift-giving that involves a little competition, and Saturday wraps up their holiday heat.
Larry Bodie has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for nearly two decades. A friend suggested he should give it a try one winter.
"I kind of fought that urge for about three years," Bodie said. "Finally, I said, I'm going to do it. And I'll tell you what, it's been a really rewarding experience."
Despite our recent freezing temperatures making the work a bit more difficult, Bodie and his sister Sherry Cox know it's all worth it.
"I am cold. However, it's warm right here, right where it counts," Bodie said patting his heart. "It does make you feel really good."
When he realized how much he loved working with the Salvation Army, Bodie suggested Cox should volunteer as well and ever since they've been competing to see who can log the most hours.
"I was a nursing assistance for many years, so I think that's where a lot of my caring come from," Cox said. "And [it] follows through yet to this day."
They don't have an official log of each year's winner, "but we sure rub it in each other's faces," Cox said.
But for these two siblings it's not about winning or losing, it's about the spirit of giving.
"Her and I talk about it all the time," Bodie said. "But's it's just fun for me to do it, whether there's competition or not."
This year, Bodie says he's going to let Cox take the lead. She'll finish the season with nearly 120 volunteer hours.