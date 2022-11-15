'We think this opens up a whole new world for people': Immersive Van Gogh comes to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Looking at paintings by Vincent Van Gogh is a soul stirring experience for many. Now, you can step inside one and admire his striking work up close right here in Madison.
The producers of Immersive Van Gogh are taking the tour to Wisconsin for the very first time.
Madison native and spokesperson for Immersive Van Gogh, Nick Harkin, is elated to see it come to the Capitol city after traveling all over.
"We think this opens up a whole new world for people,” Harkin said.
The show includes dozens of Van Gogh’s most acclaimed paintings, all set to music chosen specifically for them. It last about 35 minutes.
"We're putting you into the painting so that you can see it as though Van Gogh might have seen it as he was envisioning it,” Harkin said.
Harkin believes the show is an effective way to draw everyone, especially young people, into the arts.
“This is an excellent way to introduce young people to art who may not be attracted, initially, to the more traditional art museum environment,” Harkin said.
The magic is made possible through about 50 projectors that cast 500,000 plus square feet of imagery.
"One of the things that I think is so really lovely about his work is it almost feels animated in and of itself. That's why we feel like it translates so well to this immersive animated experience,” Harkin said.
There’s more to see than the show, though. Replicas of around 1,000 letters that Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo soar through the lobby in a sculpture that stretches from floor to ceiling. There, guests can see many of Van Gogh’s sketches. Like his paintings, Harkin says these are interesting.
That’s on top of a recreation of the only painting Van Gogh ever sold: ‘The Red Vineyard,’ on display. Harkin says it is symbolic of Van Gogh’s immense potential.
"It's just so sad that he did not get the recognition he deserved in his lifetime. It was actually his sister-in-law, who was his first big advocate and after his death, she started to bring attention to is his work. It caught on from there,” Harkin said.
Harkin said he is happy that Van Gogh is appreciated for his talent and heart all over the world and now in Wisconsin in this unique new way.
“When people come here, not only do they get to admire his beautiful art, they get a sense of his personality,” Harkin said.
The show is wheelchair friendly, and anyone who would like a chair while they watch can have one.
The show opens on Thanksgiving Day.
You can learn more about Immersive Van Gogh and buy tickets online.