'We told her we'd bring her home': family works to bring home daughter lost in hiking accident in Argentina

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Dane County family is on a quest for closure after their daughter died unexpectedly in a hiking accident in Argentina.
The Doolittle family say their daughter, Cassy, was a light to all around her and was an avid hockey player, singer and mountain climber.
"She was competitive and determined," her father Daniel said. "If she was going in a particular direction, she got there."
Her father joined her mother, sister, uncle and sister-in-law Monday.
"She was my worst enemy, my best friend and my biggest supporter," her sister Nichole said. "And knowing that she's not going to be there — it really sucks."
According to Cassy's family, she was rock climbing in the Patagonia Mountains on Christmas Day when they received a distress signal from Cassy's satellite phone.
"Christmas day, we got a message from Garmin that she, her satellite phone, sent out a distress call that she had lost her rope and she was encountering freezing rain and high winds," Her mother, Pam said. "And so we couldn't do anything but pray. So that's why I sent out the message asking for prayers."
They were restless for two days, until they got the news they didn't want to hear.
"When the rescue team went out the next day, the weather was horrible. And they did go the following day. And that's when we learned that that the rescue team found her," Pam said.
The Doolittles still aren't sure exactly what led to their daughter's death, but what they did know is that it would be difficult and expensive to retrieve her body from the unforgiving terrain of the mountains.
But just days before her death, they made a promise.
"We told her on the 23rd, which was the last time we talked to her, that if she found herself in trouble — we told her we'd bring her home," Pam said.
They didn't know how they would do it, but soon the community stepped in.
The Doolittles say a friend started a GoFundMe page for the family, which in just days, had already raised more than $35,000. They're hoping the money will be enough to pay a rescue team to retrieve her body and for travel costs involved in getting the body back to the United States.
The tremendous show of support from the community also has them thinking of starting a foundation in her honor, to help out other adventurous youth like Cassy.
"I want to keep introducing people to this wonderful person who was my daughter," Pam said. "And it's a way for me to keep doing that."
They say they aren't sure yet what the foundation will look like or how they'll continue to give back, but the show of support from the community has shown them that it's the right thing to do.
"I think that we need to find a way to continue the messages and the friendship and the love and the kindness that she shared," Daniel Doolittle said. "Because that's what she'd want us to do."