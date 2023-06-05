 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'We tried to accommodate every passenger': An inside look at Dane County Regional Airport's South Terminal expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
Chairs

With the snip of a ribbon, the first phase of the Dane County Regional Airport’s historic South Terminal Expansion was revealed Monday. Officials say the expansion aims to expand access to travel for all.

MADISON (WKOW) – With the snip of a ribbon, the first phase of the Dane County Regional Airport’s historic South Terminal Expansion was revealed Monday. Officials say the expansion aims to expand access to travel for all.

“We tried to accommodate every passenger,” Jeff Manzetti, Project Architect, said.

The 90,000-square-foot space includes three new gates, paving the way for more travelers to take off. It also provides travelers with more amenities, including a living room, play area, nursing suite and service animal relief area to name a few.

“This project is the result of a lot of people and a lot of hard work,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The new space also includes artwork unique to Wisconsin.

“Perhaps the best kept secret about the terminal expansion design is the beautiful hand laid map of the county's chain of lakes in our terrazzo floor. The entire chain of lakes is represented to scale,” said Kim Jones, Director of the Dane County Regional Airport.

In addition to the lakes, notable landmarks featured in the artwork include the Badger Stadium and the State Capitol.

"It's very exciting," Jones said.

At a time when travel is picking up again, officials have high hopes for the new expansion.

“The economic impact of our airport cannot be understated,” Parisi said. “Pre-COVID, we were doing $700 plus million in local economic stimulus from this airport, $50 million in annual generated tax revenue, $300 million in visitor spending. And, we're up to over 1.9 million travelers per year, which is back to pre pandemic levels.”

The new South terminal will officially open Tuesday.

"The more we use our airport instead of taking off from somewhere else, the more direct flights we will keep and attract and the more our local economy will benefit," Parisi said.

Work at the Dane County Regional Airport does not stop at phase one. Phase two of the project includes demolishing the old South terminal and then connecting the new South terminal to the existing North terminal. Officials say demolition on the old one will begin next week.

The hope is for the entire project to be completed by January.

Tags

Recommended for you