'We tried to accommodate every passenger': An inside look at Dane County Regional Airport's South Terminal expansion

MADISON (WKOW) – With the snip of a ribbon, the first phase of the Dane County Regional Airport’s historic South Terminal Expansion was revealed Monday. Officials say the expansion aims to expand access to travel for all.
“We tried to accommodate every passenger,” Jeff Manzetti, Project Architect, said.
The 90,000-square-foot space includes three new gates, paving the way for more travelers to take off. It also provides travelers with more amenities, including a living room, play area, nursing suite and service animal relief area to name a few.
“This project is the result of a lot of people and a lot of hard work,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
The new space also includes artwork unique to Wisconsin.
“Perhaps the best kept secret about the terminal expansion design is the beautiful hand laid map of the county's chain of lakes in our terrazzo floor. The entire chain of lakes is represented to scale,” said Kim Jones, Director of the Dane County Regional Airport.
In addition to the lakes, notable landmarks featured in the artwork include the Badger Stadium and the State Capitol.
"It's very exciting," Jones said.
At a time when travel is picking up again, officials have high hopes for the new expansion.
“The economic impact of our airport cannot be understated,” Parisi said. “Pre-COVID, we were doing $700 plus million in local economic stimulus from this airport, $50 million in annual generated tax revenue, $300 million in visitor spending. And, we're up to over 1.9 million travelers per year, which is back to pre pandemic levels.”
The new South terminal will officially open Tuesday.
"The more we use our airport instead of taking off from somewhere else, the more direct flights we will keep and attract and the more our local economy will benefit," Parisi said.
Work at the Dane County Regional Airport does not stop at phase one. Phase two of the project includes demolishing the old South terminal and then connecting the new South terminal to the existing North terminal. Officials say demolition on the old one will begin next week.
The hope is for the entire project to be completed by January.