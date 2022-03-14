'We truly want these kids as part of our family': Fitchburg couple shares struggle with adopting children from Ukraine

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- It was a surreal Christmas night several seasons ago that Leo and Wendy Van Asten decided there was no looking back.
They wanted to adopt their host children, who they affectionally call M and M, from Ukraine.
"Leo and I had gotten them to bed and we came out and sat in the living room," Wendy Van Asten said. "We were just kind of looking at each other and we burst into tears and I was like, I love them. I 100% want to be their mom."
The couple met in music school and has been married 16 years. They say they always wanted to adopt, and when they met M and M, the stars aligned.
"She's a social butterfly. She's always moving around. She wants to be in the midst of all of the people," Leo Van Asten said.
"He's just this perfect young man now," Wendy said. "We wish he was still a little boy, but he's grown into a fine young man that feels deeply and is compassionate."
The couple began the adoption process in 2018, but experienced a number of bumps in the road.
"It's been slow, largely due to paperwork and just court issues," Leo said. "And then of course, we had COVID thrown in, which created at least a year and a half, if not two-year delay in the whole process."
Now the war in Ukraine is delaying that process further and causing concern for the couple.
"Here we are, four years later, fighting, fighting, fighting for them. And, there's so many people fighting for them in Ukraine, in America," Wendy said.
Right now, the Van Astens say the children are in an orphanage on the Western side of Ukraine, near Lviv -- an area that has seen violence in recent days.
"They're in harm's way," Wendy said. "We see them breaking down, you know, they are giving up hope they don't believe they'll ever be adopted, they don't believe though maybe ever see us again. It's heartbreaking."
Because of this, the Van Astens want to speed up their adoption process.
They hope a request by New York Congressman Joe Morelle to President Joe Biden to provide emergency visas for Ukranian children who have prospective adoptive families in the U.S. could help.
"We have asked Tammy Baldwin, Senator Johnson and Congressman Pocan to support this and we have asked all of our friends and family to reach out to their representatives to get behind this movement because it's one of the things that we believe will help signal to the Ukrainians, we are serious about keeping your children safe," Leo said.
The couple is also asking the public to sign petitions in support of the proposed legislation.
"Any support we can get on the United States side, from family, friends here in Wisconsin, but also across the country, the more voices the better. We want everybody at this party," Leo said.
In the meantime, the Van Astens are keeping in close contact with the children through cell phones they provided them and a mixture of English and their first language, which happens to be Russian.
"We can communicate a little bit in Russian and I do try to do that," Wendy said. "Especially when I know they're really hurting, to be able to say 'I love you' in Russian."
The Van Astens hope to be reunited with their prospective adopted children once and for all soon.
"We truly want these kids as part of our family," Leo said. "They are cousins, they are nieces and nephews. They are grandkids."